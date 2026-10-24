Jaguars Week 7 Rooting Guide: How the Bye Week Can Help Liam Coen's Squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be suiting up in Week 7, but that doesn't mean they can't still get a boost from the week's results.

The Jaguars are sitting at 4-2 entering their Week 7 bye and they are still in first-place in the AFC South despite a recent surge from the Houston Texans. With the right results in Week 7, the Jaguars' spot in the AFC South's very early playoff race could be made even better.

So, what results should the Jaguars root for in Week 7 as they take Sunday off for their bye week ? We break it down below.

Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

This one does not need much explanation at all. The Texans are the only real theat in the AFC South when it comes to the Jaguars' top spot, and the Jaguars can benefit from any potential hurdle that gets thrown up in the Texans' way along the rest of the season. A Texans win would put them close to the Jaguars in the AFC South standings, so the Jaguars have the almost unwinnable position of rooting for J.J. McCarthy. Good luck, but it is what it is.

Rooting Interest: Giants

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos

AFC seeding is the focus here. The Jaguars and Broncos each sit at 4-2 but the Broncos have the tiebreaker over the Jaguars after the Week 2 result in Denver. As a result, the Jaguars should hope the Broncos find a few more losses to ensure the Jaguars can have a higher playoff seeding and prevent any chance of having to go into Mile High in January. The Jaguars need to do their part, of course, but they could use sme help starting this week with the Cardinals.

Rooting Interest: Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This one is clear. The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the only two AFC teams with a better record right now than the Jaguars, but the Bills are on a bye week. The Chiefs are the team to chase in the AFC right now due to their undefeated record, and the Jaguars should be rooting for them to slip weekly. A matchup in primetime against the Seattle Seahawks would give them the chance to make that slip, even if the Chiefs look like the most likely winners.

Rooting Interest: Seahawks

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

Like the other games mentioned above, this one is about future AFC seeding. The Browns are nowhere near as impressive as their 4-2 record says, but the Jaguars need to root against every team that is competing for a playoff spot in the AFC. Somehow, someway, that is the Browns this season. It feels unlikely that this will be the Titans' second win of the season, but it would go a long way for the Jaguars down the road.

Rooting Interest: Titans

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars are set to play a wounded Colts team in Week 8, which is a critical battle for Jacksonville after their loss to the Texans. The Colts are already quiet quitting on the season, as evidenced by their decision to fire Chris Ballard after six games, so I do not think the Jaguars need the Vikings to win for an AFC South reason. I do think that a bad loss to the Vikings could push the Colts to start getting serious about trading some of their few difference-makers, starting with DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor. Imagine this Colts team coming into Jacksonville without one of those players? Imagine them without both?

Rooting Interest: Vikings