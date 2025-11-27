What 1,000 Tackles Means to Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For Jacksonville Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun, 100 tackles a year is nothing new.

Stacking them year-by-year, though, has become Oluokun's path to becoming a fixture in the NFL. It has been the validation of a year of hard work, culminating in Oluokun's 1,000th tackle in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

1,000 Tackles

Oluokun recorded 10 tackles in the game, surpassing 1,000 total tackles for his career (1,009). He is one of six active players in the NFL to record 1,000 career tackles. Oluokun also moved into fifth place in franchise history in total tackles (555), passing LB Mike Peterson.

It was clear before the game Oluokun would pass the mark, but for the long-time Jaguars captain, the memory would have meant a lot different if it was not an overtime win over the Cardinals. Oluokun has consistently stressed team success over personal success since signing with the team in 2022. With a new coaching staff and front office in 2025, his approach has not changed.

"So then I knew I was gonna get it that game if I just played my ball. So then I just wanted to win, to make sure it was not like a sad little feeling or nothing like that," Oluokun said in the locker room on Wednesday. "So I like being turnt with my boys, we played a good game I felt like. Resilient game. Great, great win. So it will always be a good memory."

Oluokun is a modern-day NFL success story in it's truest form. A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Yale, Oluokun started 10 games in the first two seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. In Year 3, he was a ful-time starter and recorded his first 100-tackle season. In each year since, Oluokun has hit over 100 tackles, including three times with the Jaguars. He is 10 tackles away from doing it again this season.

“I've gotten closer and closer with Foye, I think, over the year. The amount of respect I have for not just the football player, but the person, the leader, the man. He's definitely been a consistent rock for us in a lot of ways," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"And the guy in the locker room, he's just the same all the time. It doesn't change. He's not a chameleon by any means, he doesn't change. And the way that he talks to me, the way he talks to the team, the way that he plays, he's been doing it at a high level for a long time now and very pleased with his consistency, his leadership. And he gets people to the ground. He's a darn good tackler.”

Oluokun is a part of the Jaguars' push for the playoffs for now the third time in his four seasons with Jacksonville. And that, more than anything, is a part of his journey to 1,000. A journey that has certainly meant something.

A really cool moment. Just it was kind of full circle. I was watching Yale win their Ivy League championship, like that is the kind of environment I was playing in not too long ago, and then it's always taking the next step I feel like. Always just trying to make my mark, just be be consistent and be reliable for my teammates and stuff," Oluokun said.

"And then, you know, eight years later, you look up and you have 1,000. I remember looking back like, maybe in my fifth year, I was like, Ooh, that might be an achievable thing for me. And I didn't know have a clue it would come up so fast. So really crazy. I have more to say about when I'm done playing, but in the moment, I just want to keep winning games how we're doing here this year, being productive and playing my style of football that I like doing."

Oluokun will be able to tell his kids he did it, he remarked. He was given his chance, and he did something. And he did it his way.

"I get to tell my kids when they're born one day, I really did something when they look around and see what we got. Like, it's because I was out there doing something for real."

