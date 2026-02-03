Fred Taylor Gives His Side to Jaguars' Massive 2025 Success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- During the golden era of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fred Taylor watched Tony Boselli pave the way on quite a few big runs.

Now, Taylor is watching Boselli help clear a rushing lane for a different kind of run. This time, Boselli is the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, working hand-in-hand with new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.

The first year of the new leadership trio got off to a bang with a 13-4 record and an AFC South title. So, what did the Jaguars' all-time leading rusher make of their spectacular season?

Taylor on Jaguars' Success

Speaking to Hard Rock , Taylor detailed why the hiring of Coen to create the domino effect of Boselli and Gladstone being added to the franchise made all the difference.

Sporting Jax co-owner Fred Taylor speaks during the club's uniform release at Friendship Fountain on May 13, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He did great with Baker Mayfield down there in Tampa. He turned Baker’s career around and obviously helped him get a long extension because his production was elevated. When Liam left Tampa, the Bucs weren’t quite as productive, so they definitely missed him," Taylor said.

"During his tenure in Jacksonville so far, Coen has been able to get the players to buy into his philosophy and standards. He set a certain culture. The players followed it, and in turn, they were able to go out there and win 13 games this year. That just speaks volumes about Coach Coen and who he is as a person, and what he stands for."

Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, left and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watch warm up before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From then on, the Jaguars were set. Coen, Boselli, and Gladstone were completely in sync for the Jaguars during the entire 2025 offseason and regular season, and it resulted in one of the best Jaguars teams in franchise history.

"I also want to give credit to my former teammate, Tony Boselli. Alongside Mr. Khan, they had the conviction to pull the trigger on hiring Coen and James Gladstone and say, “These are my hires.” From day one, Coen, Boselli, and Gladstone set out to make tough decisions," Taylor said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It started on draft night when they went and got Travis Hunter. They made the tough decision to move up to the second pick, and they said, “Look, we’re not going to wait. We want to win now.” Those tough decisions obviously led to other decisions on the roster, which led to the season and results they had. So, collectively, I have to give credit to those three men because they built a team which was probably the most successful Jaguars team since 2017.

