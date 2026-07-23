What Trevor Lawrence's Standout Offseason Means for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are a lot of reasons to believe Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in for a special season.

Lawrence was an MVP finalist in his first year under Liam Coen, he has arguably the best supporting cast around him that he has ever had, and he seems to have turned a corner for good entering his sixth season leading the franchise. But perhaps the best reason for confidence in Lawrence is the offseason program he concluded earlier this summer.

Lawrence had quite arguably the best offseason program of his entire career, a case we have made after the franchise-passer wrapped up OTAs and minicamp. And it isn't just us who think Lawrence was dominant this offseason. Take Coen's word for it, too.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coen's Case

Speaking on 'The Schrager Hour' podcast, Coen explained why Lawrence's offseason performance was so dominant, and ultimately why it has the Jaguars so confident in where Lawrence can ultimately take them.

"I would say the last about eight or so practices, man, he was lighting it up. He was making throws on a daily basis that not just myself but everybody around him were very impressed by," Coen said.

"And you're like, oh, dang! Did he just fit that in there? I think he was trying new things a little bit, the comfort and confidence to just, you know, fit some balls into windows maybe he wouldn't otherwise or to practice some of these new things that we were incorporating throughout the spring and without thinking as much."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Lawrence put on the kind of consistent display this offseason that suggests he is picking up exactly where he left off. He will have to continue to carry this momentum into training camp and then into the regular-season, but he looked like an MVP-level player just waiting to happen during the Jaguars' spring practices. That isn't everything, but it is a heck of a first start.

There is no reason to think Lawrence, who is only 26, is done developing as a passer despite five years as a starter. He made massive strides under Coen from Week 1 to Week 18, becoming one of the NFL's most productive passers last year despite struggling to pick up steam in the first seven weeks of the season.

Lawrence had to battle through the early ups and downs of learning Coen's offense last season, but once he mastered it he was able to put together the best year of his entire career. That kind of growth continued to transpire over the course of the offseason program, and that has Coen and the Jaguars expecting more of the same starting in camp next week.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"So as much as we're trying to coach him on a day-to-day basis of improvement, you also at some point want to be able to be like, dude, just you got it, man. Just go play," Coen said. "Here are some of the parameters. Just go play and have fun and cut it loose, which he's continued to do throughout the offseason program. So to get him at a high and confident coming into training camp, yeah, we're excited about that."

Lawrence has had impressive flashes and streaks of productive play before, such as in 2022 when he led the Jaguars to an AFC South title after a second-half surge. But the Lawrence we saw on the field over the course of the spring was a vastly different quarterback than the one we saw a few years ago. He has grown into his game and, most importantly, grown in Coen's scheme and under his tutelage.

Where Lawrence can take it from here is the biggest question. He is already one of the most productive quarterbacks in franchise history, and he has led the Jaguars to a winning record in three of his five seasons. The only seasons under Lawrence in which the Jaguars were not a playoff-caliber team were his rookie year under Urban Meyer, and the 2024 season where he missed several starts with injuries.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But for Lawrence to truly enter the conversation of the NFL's best quarterbacks, he will need a productive start to the 2026 season. Everything about Lawrence's offseason under Coen and his tutelage suggests that the former No. 1 pick is ready to take that leap once and for all, and next week's training camp will give him the chance to showcase it.

Lawrence has flirted with elite status before. But there is reason to believe this year's offseason could be the catalyst to him finally hitting the mark.