Twelve NFL Contract Situations to Monitor Heading Into Training Camp

It wouldn’t be the NFL offseason without a little contract drama. Last year, it was Micah Parsons awaiting a contract from the Cowboys until he requested a trade and was sent to the Packers . Who might it be this year?

This offseason has already seen many players cash in, several stars sign record-breaking extensions and a few others skip OTAs as they seek new deals.

While several contract situations were solved earlier this offseason—such as Trent Williams, George Pickens, and most recently, Alvin Kamara—there are a few set to linger into training camp, and maybe even the regular season. As training camp begins over the next week, here’s a look at four contract situations that could get messy, and eight more to keep an eye on. Spoiler alert: The Cowboys and 49ers aren’t a part of the drama this time around.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract and made it clear during the offseason program that he would like a new contract before the start of training camp. Well, the start of training camp is only days away, and Mayfield still has not re-signed.

Mayfield has not indicated any plans to hold out, instead expressing that he will focus on football once training camp begins. Still, by making his preference for his contract public, Mayfield has drawn attention to the situation. If the Buccaneers don’t re-sign Mayfield, he could potentially become a free agent and leave for another team next offseason.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

The contract situation between the Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett could already be considered ugly, with Brissett missing the majority of the offseason program as he seeks a raise. Brissett is currently slated to make $4.88 million, well below the going rate for starting quarterbacks.

Brissett appears to have the support of his teammates, some of whom visited their quarterback in Florida to train, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler . Cardinals captain and All-Pro safety Budda Baker appeared to call for the team to pay Brissett when he posted on X earlier this month: “Just want bro to get his s--- done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum. Let’s just get it done!!!” It was not fully clear if he was referring to Brissett.

If the Cardinals don’t work something out with Brissett, they could be forced to turn to Gardner Minshew or rookie Carson Beck, which could be a fruitful choice if their priorities are to march for Arch Manning.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

The last time Jonathan Taylor sought a new contract, a deal with the Colts wasn’t finalized until midway through the 2023 season, when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension. With Taylor once again entering the final year of his contract, could another dispute arise?

The Colts had concerns about paying Taylor due to his injury history, but he has been worth the deal, putting together consecutive seasons with over 1,400 rushing yards in 2024 and ’25 and leading the league in rushing touchdowns in ’25. Taylor is still just 27, and easily the Colts’ best playmaker.

This offseason, Taylor said that he’d love to be a Colt for life and hopes the franchise feels the same way.

CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez, the No. 17 pick, became extension eligible this offseason, and all eyes are on when he will be re-signed. Gonzalez was stellar for the Patriots in 2025 and was particularly special during the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks, which saw him record three pass breakups, including a dramatic leaping deflection on a pass intended for Rashid Shaheed.

Gonzalez skipped OTAs earlier this offseason, but returned for mandatory minicamp. He expressed that he wants to remain with the Patriots and get a deal done in New England. When asked during minicamp if he’d take part in training camp, Gonzalez left things up in the air, noting that he wasn’t worried about training camp and simply focused on minicamp at the time.

Other contract situations to keep an eye on

WR Puka Nacua, Rams

Based on play alone, Nacua could certainly surpass Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s record-setting $42.15 million per year extension . Nacua, however, has had several off-field issues, from criticizing officials on social media to making an antisemitic gesture on a livestream to being sued by a woman who alleged he made an antisemitic comment and bit her on New Year’s Eve. Nacua entered rehab this offseason and has been in therapy as he looks to better himself.

Nacua is entering the final year of his contract, and it’s hard to imagine the Rams don’t want to keep their superstar receiver in Los Angeles. They also might have concerns about locking up Nacua to a record-breaking deal given his recent off-field history.

For his part, Nacua said in May about a new contract , “I haven’t really thought about it. To be able to be out here and play for this organization specifically has been awesome. I couldn’t imagine myself playing anywhere else. I’ll let all those things handle themselves.”

G Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Another Colt entering the final year of his contract is All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who previously re-signed with Indianapolis in 2022 on a four-year, $80 million deal, which made him the NFL’s highest-paid guard. Fortunately for the Colts, the guard market hasn’t exploded since they last signed Nelson. The highest-paid guard is currently Cowboys’ Tyler Smith, who earns $24 million per year. Nelson certainly could top that if and when the Colts decide to extend their top offensive lineman.

RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, Atlanta Falcons; Detroit Lions

Both running backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs became extension eligible this offseason and could each command record-setting contracts. Sports Illustrated ranked Robinson and Gibbs as the two best running backs in the NFL heading into 2026, and as such, they have a legitimate chance to reset the running back market . They’ve been lumped together here because whichever back signs first will likely determine the amount and timing of the other’s deal.

Edge Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is due for an extension as he comes up on the final year of his rookie deal. Tuipulotu is the Chargers’ best edge rusher, and with Khalil Mack in the latter stages of his career, Los Angeles needs to lock up their young pass rusher. Tuipulotu is coming off a career-high 13 sacks in 2025, his first double-digit sack season, and has the leverage to cash in this summer.

DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter became extension eligible this offseason, but thus far, the Eagles have extended DT Jordan Davis in 2026. Like Nacua, Carter has some character concerns that have perhaps left the Eagles hesitant to dole out a massive contract. Carter also underwent surgery on both of his shoulders last season, which kept him from playing the entire year. Carter hasn’t participated in team drills yet this offseason, though coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t specify if that’s because of his injury or contract.

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

While Denzel Ward still has two years left on his contract, he has no more guaranteed money in the five-year, $100.5 million deal he signed in April 2022. Ward notably skipped OTAs and did not join the Browns until minicamp, prompting trade talks—particularly after Cleveland dealt Myles Garrett to the Rams.

During his celebrity softball game in June, Ward notably told reporters after the Garrett trade, via News 5 Cleveland , “I definitely still want to be here. Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. … I love playing for the Cleveland Browns. I want to be here. I’m just grateful wherever I’m at. Wherever opportunity I get to go play football, that’s what I do.”

CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have paid Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but have yet to pay their other 2023 first-round pick, Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon won’t command a contract as gaudy as Smith-Njigba’s due to the positions they play, but he has been more consistent through his first three seasons and certainly merits his extension getting done this offseason as well. Since Witherspoon attended OTAs and minicamp, there is less drama surrounding his extension than there is for fellow 2023 corner Christian Gonzalez.

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