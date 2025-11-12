What Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Thinks of Chargers Matchup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the local media on Wednesday, and we were there for it all.
To watch Lawrence's comments, view below.
For a transcript of Lawrence's comments, read below.
Q: On what stands out about the Chargers defense?
Lawrence: “I mean, really good defense. You look at every level, I think upfront they generate a good push rush. They have a couple good guys on the edge and the interior has played really well as well. At linebacker, they fly around the field. Obviously, they also move Derwin [Chargers S Derwin James] around – safety, nickel, linebacker, they move him around everywhere.
He’s a valuable piece for them, where they can kind of move him in different spots to give different presentations. So, he’s done a nice job, and their back end has played well. They do a good job of matching different concepts and pressuring at times; they do a lot of different things and they’re well coached. I think they change the look for the quarterback. So, it’ll be a big week of preparation to get ready for this defense. They’re a good defense.”
Q: On what he remembers about the 2022 AFC Wild Card game against the Chargers?
Lawrence: “Yeah, it's a crazy game. I think just—obviously good memories with that for us and our team. Obviously, a lot of guys aren't here anymore and the teams have changed a lot, so not really much in our minds about that game going into this one. Just totally different year, different set of circumstances, but obviously great memories from that game.”
Q: On if he sees similarities to 2022 in trying to play more free?
Lawrence: “Yeah, I'm trying to think of—different circumstances where we were at as a team. I'm trying to think back onto that time in ’22. I mean it was a little bit different, but I would say for a quarterback it's a similar thought process of, I feel like at times this year offensively we've just struggled to get in a rhythm and stay in a rhythm.
Even when we have gotten in a rhythm at times, we've kind of fallen out of that. So, for me it's just continuing to trust what I see, play fast and just cut it loose. I think that's the biggest thing is knowing I can make every throw out there. I know I know what I'm seeing, so just trust it and go play and help us get in a rhythm faster and hit some of these throws down the field and open up our offense somewhere.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.