1 Advantage Jaguars Hold Over Every Potential AFC Playoff Opponent

Going into the last week of the 2025 NFL regular season, eight eligible playoff contenders remain in the AFC. Six teams have clinched their bids, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the finale, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in a head-to-head to determine the winner of the AFC North and the final postseason ticket.



The Jags punched theirs back in Week 16, after the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. However, despite their impressive 12-4 record, Jacksonville can finish as any seed in the bracket outside of fourth, which is reserved for either the Ravens or the Steelers. That means the Jaguars have no idea who they'll be playing in the first round, and they might even have the week off.



Jaguars shouldn't be afraid of anyone



1. Denver Broncos: quarterback



The Jacksonville Jaguars have already beaten the Denver Broncos this season, in a resounding 34-20 victory back in Week 16. In that game, Trevor Lawrence thoroughly outplayed Bo Nix. T-Law finished with 299 total yards, four touchdowns, no turnovers, and 64 percent completion. His counterpart had 363 yards, one score, one interception, and hit 60 percent of his passes. The Broncos probably have the deeper, more well-rounded roster, but the Jaguars will have the much more talented quarterback under center.



2. New England Patriots: star power



The New England Patriots have an MVP candidate, Drake Maye, at quarterback. Even giving them the edge at that position — which is debatable — the Jaguars have the advantage at practically every other spot on the depth chart. Both Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would be the best EDGE on the Patriots' roster.



Travis Etienne Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange make for a much better supporting cast than Stefon Diggs, TreyVeyon Henderson, and Hunter Henry. Christian Gonzales is the top cornerback in the hypothetical matchup, but Jacksonville's secondary is deeper overall.



3. Houston Texans: offense



The Jaguars' offense has been on a torrid run down the stretch. They've averaged a scorching 31.9 points per game in their last nine. The Houston Texans can't say the same, at just 23.7 in the same span. That's including their 36 points against the Jags with Davis Mills and a 40-piece versus the lowly Arizona Cardinals. The Texans' defense is probably the best unit in the entire league this season, but their offense is extremely questionable.



4. Los Angeles Chargers: pass rush



The Jaguars have already beaten the Los Angeles Chargers this season as well. They destroyed them, 35-6, in Week 11. In that game, Justin Herbert was pressured on 85 percent of his dropbacks, hit twice, sacked twice for 25 yards, and threw an interception. LA's offensive line has been absolutely ravaged by injuries, with their two star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater out for the season. Herbert's done an admirable job navigating those tumultuous waters, but he couldn't do it the first time against Jacksonville.



5. Buffalo Bills: ground game



The Buffalo Bills have the best player in the entire playoff field in quarterback Josh Allen. Many are saying this is their year to win it all, with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow all potentially missing from the postseason. However, this is one of the weaker rosters they've fielded around Allen in the current era. Their most glaring issue is their run defense, which is allowing a league-high 5.3 yards per carry this season. Liam Coen and Travis Etienne Jr. should be able to exploit that.



6. Baltimore Ravens: health



The Baltimore Ravens have severely underwhelmed this season, and it's mostly due to injuries. They've had most of their defensive stars miss huge chunks of the campaign, if not the entire year, including Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Hamilton, and Marlon Humphrey. Lamar Jackson has been banged up all season and is listed as questionable for the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he's hampered the way he has been and can't use his mobility, the Jaguars should be able to contain the Ravens' offense and exploit their underperforming defense.



7. Pittsburgh Steelers: everything



Credit to Head Coach Mike Tomlin for finding a way to compete for a playoff spot no matter what, but the Pittsburgh Steelers will be viewed as the weakest team in the postseason field if they make it, as they should be. Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback they've had since Ben Roethlisberger, and that's not a good thing. He's slightly more capable than Philip Rivers at this point in his career, but that's not saying much. The offensive supporting cast is lackluster, and the defense is expensive, old, and vulnerable.

