Which Trevor Lawrence Will Show Up for Jaguars vs. Titans

Trevor Lawrence continues to be a great source of content and discourse. He's helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 7-4 record, positioning them for a playoff push down the stretch, but his individual performances have been mixed at best.



For the year, he's thrown for 2,407 yards on 60 percent completion with 14 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He's on pace for his best rushing season yet, though, having already racked up 210 yards on 54 carries with a career-high five touchdowns on the ground. Clearly, he's not having his best statistical season, but he's hit some crazy highs this year.



In Week 5, he put up 275 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. He's also had some abysmal lows, such as his last game, when he racked up four turnovers against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing Jacksonville to go down to the wire to pull out a three-point win in overtime.



What's next for Trevor Lawrence?



During the Jacksonville Jaguars' midseason skid, there was a lot of skepticism that Trevor Lawrence could ever be a consistently good enough quarterback to lead a serious title contender. In response, Head Coach Liam Coen told his QB1 to be more aggressive and worry less about the process and more about the results.



That's led to some interesting results for T-Law so far. The Jaguars have gone 3-1 in their last four games, with Lawrence throwing for 197 yards per game on 62 percent completion, along with five touchdowns to six interceptions. He also added 97 yards rushing, three scores, and two fumbles lost in that span.



Trevor Lawrence has throws on tape that look like he is the best player at the position in football



Then he has 3-4 throws a game that he looks like it’s a first start



Roller coaster ride. If he ever gains consistency…. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 24, 2025

T-Law has an opportunity to have a bounce-back game in Week 13, against a vulnerable Tennessee Titans defense. On the one hand, that could lead to a monster outing from him, in hopes of building some vital momentum before the home stretch of the season. On the other hand, the Jaguars and Coen might want to control this game on the ground and reduce the risk of Lawrence putting them in a precarious situation versus an inferior opponent.



It's impossible to predict what T-Law is going to do game-to-game. FanDuel has his lines set at 217.5 yards passing and 15.5 rushing. Lawrence is listed at +126 to finish with over one touchdown through the air, while he's +290 to find the end zone on the ground. The sportsbook is expecting him to continue his turnover streak, though, putting him at -122 to throw an interception.

