The Familiar Territory the Jaguars Once Again Find Themselves In

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a great spot 12 weeks into the 2025 NFL season. After 11 games, they're 7-4, holding the sixth seed in the AFC standings. They're also now within shouting distance of the top of the division, just one game behind the Indianapolis Colts with both of their head-to-head matchups ahead of them.



The most impressive part of their record is that they've already gotten through the toughest part of their schedule. The Jaguars have played the fifth-strongest slate in the NFL so far, while their remaining opponents on the docket rank just 29th in the league. While 7-4 is a great mark considering their schedule, Jacksonville doesn't have much margin for error if it wants to lock up a postseason bid, and especially if it wants to win the division.



The Jaguars are in a strong position in the standings, but they're just 1-1 in the division so far, while the 8-3 Colts are 2-0 against the AFC South, and the 6-5 Houston Texans are 3-1, having already swept the Tennessee Titans in their season series. If Jacksonville wants to guarantee itself a shot at the Super Bowl and the division, it'll have to do the same thing, starting in Week 13.



Jaguars must take care of business in Week 13



The AFC South has three legitimate playoff contenders this season in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans. It also has a challenger for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with the Tennessee Titans. Through the first 12 weeks of the year, the Titans have gone just 1-10, on pace to land the number one selection.



Even though Tennessee would likely want to lose out the remainder of the year to give itself the best chance at landing a transformative talent in the draft, this matchup won't be a "gimme" for Jacksonville. The Titans have started heating up since firing their former head coach, Brian Callahan. Mike McCoy's had his team in their last three games, losing to the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers by a combined 16 points.



They've gone down to the wire in all of those contests, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward flashing all of the potential that made him the first-overall pick in 2025. FanDuel doesn't expect the Jaguars to blow them out either, favoring them by just 6.5 points in Tennessee. Jacksonville is listed at -330 on the moneyline, while the over/under has been set at 41.5 points.

