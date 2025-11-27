Why Eric Murray's Return Matters for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a rash of injuries over the second half of the 2025 season, but it appears they are finally inching closer to a healthier roster.

One of the additions back to the active roster looks to be veteran safety Eric Murray, who on Wednesday was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve before Week 9.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why the return of Murray could be so critical for the Jaguars' defense.

The Jaguars' safety room has been spearheaded by Andrew Wingard and Antonio Johnson, with Johnson having a particularly strong game in Week 12 vs. the Arizona Cardinals and Wingard forcing the game winning pass breakup on the game's final play.

If Murray can return quickly, though, that would give the Jaguars' defense a boost in the back end since Murray was playing good football before his injury. It remains to be seen if he will return this week vs. the Tennessee Titans or in the future weeks ahead.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) greets familiar faces on the Houston Texans side after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ll see what he [Murray] looks like throughout the week. Great to just get him back out on the grass, hopefully, the communication, the ability to continue to calm things down with his presence. But I really believe that [S] Antonio Johnson has stepped up in a major way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

When Murray does return, he gives the Jaguars another piece on a defense that has shown improvement over the last several weeks. For a team looking to make a playoff push, improved depth at a key spot can only be good news.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) leaps for yards against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I thought the last few weeks specifically, Dewey [S Andrew Wingard] has also played some good football for us, and [DB] Rayuan Lane [III] has stepped up in a big way. He played the most snaps I think this past week that he's kind of played throughout the season and when he's out there, he just plays his tail off as he does on special teams," Coen said.

"So, getting Eric back will definitely help. We'll see what it looks like for his availability this week but been very confident. Antonio Johnson is playing with as much confidence as I've ever seen him have and his impact in the game for us in a positive way.”

