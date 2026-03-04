The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a perilous cap space situation, in an offseason where they should be trying to capitalize on the success they gained last season. To make matters worse, they have no first-round pick this season.

Even though Liam Coen just began his tenure with the team, the fact is that the Jaguars may have missed their best shot at winning a Super Bowl by a mile. It's hard to say that about a team that was a first-round exit, but they had all the pieces in place to go far. What's one way they can make their roster better for next season?

Top Cut Candidates

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down top cut candidates for each team in the NFL. The Jaguars don't have many candidates, but one veteran they should be looking to get rid of is their starting strong safety last season, Eric Murray.

"Murray played in 12 games for the Jaguars in his first season with the team after signing a three-year, $19.5 million contract last offseason, but the breakout of Antonio Johnson means Murray might not have as big a role in 2026 and 2027. If that’s the case, moving on doesn’t open up too much cap space — just $759k — but every little bit helps, and it would free up a roster spot for another position of need", said Valentine.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every little bit does help, especially for Anthony Campanile , who's tasked with keeping their defensive tenacity from last season without one of their biggest playmakers. It's not confirmed that Devin Lloyd won't be on their team next season, but the Jaguars have to be prepared for his departure if a team steals him away from them in free agency.

Antonio Johnson really came into his own last season, helping out their team tremendously with five interceptions, one of them being a pick-six against the Tennessee Titans. Compare that with Murray, who has never had a season with more than one interception, and it becomes clear which player's a part of their future and which one won't be.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

They don't free up that much cap space, but it is valuable to cut him for that coveted roster spot. Especially because their secondary projects are a strong part of their defense, while other areas like their defensive line or linebacker room don't have that same upward trajectory.

