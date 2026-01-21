Why Jaguars Have Perfect Opportunity This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a perfect chance to do something special this offseason.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone , head coach Liam Coen, and EVP Tony Boselli put together a special season in 2025 in its own right. But with a window to compete now wide open, we take a look in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast at why they should be agressive this offseason.

Watch today's episode below

Gladstone, Coen and Boselli have all proven to be aggressive decision-makers in their first year at each position. The Travis Hunter trade was an early sign that the Jaguars would not sit on their hands when it came time to make big moves, and this offseason has the makings of one that could demand a similar move.

After the Jaguars dominated the AFC South with a 5-1 record in 2025, the Jaguars ended up with an AFC South title and a 13-4 record. And that was all while still being in the first year of a new regime, with the Jaguars making a big impact despite not having their full team-building plan fleshed out over multiple offseasons.

"As I think about what myself, Liam, Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] were able to do with a vision, being able to execute that, raising the floor of the football team, knowing that when you think back to 2024 there was plenty of talent to keep, close games, but we needed to raise the floor and inject intangibles into the football team so that we could close games," Gladstone said last week.

"To be able to see that come to fruition is something that we can certainly take some pride in and being able to talk through and engineer what this football team looks like moving forward and where our points of emphasis need to be is certainly something we're having those early discussions around and need to continue to dive deeper into what that actually looks like."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars could, and should, aim high this offseason. They have clearly developed a solid floor under the current regime with a mix of new moves and developing players that the last staff originally signed and developed. The Jaguars now have a chance to improve the ceiling of the franchise, and a blockbuster move that works in combination with the return and development of Travis Hunter could set the franchise up in a big way.

