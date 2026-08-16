Why the Jaguars' Comeback Preseason Win Over Saints Means More Than You Think

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Grit, even when it doesn't count.

The Jacksonville Jaguars put their mentality on full display in their 24-20 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, even if the final result will not actually do anything for the Jaguars once Week 1 and beyond roll around. And that is exactly why this win felt more important than a simple throwaway preseason game.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' Win

When it comes to the culture the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen are trying to install into every corner of the Miller Electric Center, Saturday was a clear sign that the message is getting through. The Jaguars didn't have any of their starters or key players on the field on Saturday, but the backups still had the pride to fight back from a 20-6 deficit at halftime, outscoring the Saints 18-0 in the second-half.

“It is always good to win. I appreciate and like the response in the second half," Coen said after the game. "We started slow obviously with the crummy kickoff coverage. They scored a touchdown. Besides that, I thought our defense played pretty well. We got into a couple of two minutes situations. I am proud of the guys and the response.”

That is not to say the Jaguars would have had a negative takeaway about their culture had the Carter Bradley-led offense failed to put together a few scoring drives. But the fact that even the Jaguars backups understand the assignment when the team takes the field says it all about what kind of environment the Jaguars are fostering.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It showed up in individual performances, too. Jabbar Muhammad missed a tackle on an early touchdown and was also flagged with a defensive pass interference. He followed up the missed tackle with a terrific tackle for loss on a screen, though, and followed up the DPI with a game-winning pass breakup on the final play of the game.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Trebor Peña was another example. He dropped a potential touchdown pass earlier in the game from backup quarterback Carter Bradley, but he then made the biggest play of the game with a 43-yard catch to set up a game-winning touchdown from the Saints' two-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trebor Pena (86) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Trevian Thomas (34) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It is what it is all about. Carter threw a great ball in a tight window. I thought he came down with it and ended up losing it late. He had a big time double move to put us in position to win the game," Coen said after the game. "I am proud of them and the response from those guys. Joey Aguilar’s first NFL completion is on a double move. Sometimes those are better when you do not have to think as much. He let it rip.”

If the Jaguars are able to overcome adversity throughout the regular season and put together another AFC South title, then most will not point to the preseason win over the Saints as a sign of things to come. But considering what it showed in terms of the soul of the team, maybe they should.