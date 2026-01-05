The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just win the AFC South in Week 18; they sent a message to the rest of the league that they're a serious Super Bowl threat with a resounding 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans. With that incredible performance, this team moved into the top six of the NFL in scoring, with an impressive 27.9 points per game.



It wasn't always this way, though. Despite having offensive guru Liam Coen at the helm as head coach, the Jaguars actually got off to a slow start on that side of the ball to begin the 2025 campaign. However, they've clearly reached a new level, winning eight straight games to close out the regular season, putting up a scorching 33.6 points each week in that span, which would lead the league by a healthy margin.



Jaguars offense can be even better



The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 NFL season can be split into two parts: an encouraging, albeit middle-of-the-pack, 4-3 stretch to begin the year and a dominant 9-1 finish after their Week 8 bye. The defense improved marginally overall, but it was also the primary reason the team got off to a decent start, notching a league-leading 13 takeaways in the first four games.



Really, it was the offense's ascension that took the Jaguars from a spunky squad to a legitimate Super Bowl contender. When did everything click on that side of the ball? According to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it still hasn't: “I don't necessarily know if it's another level. I just think it's even more consistency. That's always what you're chasing is perfection in a way. There's always things to learn from in a game."



Alex Smith says on NFL Countdown that there is "no question" the Jaguars have the best offense in the AFC.



"You see how we started today, started pretty slow, didn't start great on our first series. So that's something you can take and say, 'Hey, we've got to start better. Can't put our defense on the field right away.' After we took the ball, we went 3-and-out. Then, just some plays here and there that we didn't hit on. Whether it's me and maybe I need to keep progressing or missed a throw, some of the run game targeting, whatever it is, there's always room for improvement. I think that's the great thing about our group is we haven't ever felt like we made it."



"Even though we've had games where we've scored some points and done some good things, there's always been that step back we take on Monday, Tuesday, and say, 'Look, we've got to get better at this. These are things we have to improve on.' It's not just watching all the highlights and saying, 'Man, we played great. Let's go do it again.' You're trying to get better at all the stuff that you didn't do right in the game. I think that's why you're seeing the growth over the season is because we take those little things, the mistakes, the plays that didn't go well, and we get better from them."

