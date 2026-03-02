Former Jaguars RB James Robinson Lands Next Step in Football Career

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2020 season was one to forget for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there was one bright spot.

OK, two bright spots. One was the fact that the Jaguars were able to land the No. 1 pick and Trevor Lawrence as a result of the 1-15 season. The other was former running back James Robinson, who took the next step in his football career on Monday.

Robinson's Next Step

Robinson's agency posted on social media on Monday that he has signed a deal with the Louisville Kings of the UFL The Kings, who also roster several other former NFL players with Lynn Bowden Jr., Tre' McKitty, former Jaguars cornerback Deantre Prince, and others, are set to kick off their first season in 2026.

Robinson played in 35 games for the Jaguars from 2020-22 and rushed 485 times for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he gained 1,414 scrimmage yards, the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history. For the one-win Jaguars squad, Robinson proved to be their most reliable playmaker week in and week out.

Robinson fell out of favor within the Urban Meyer fever dream in 2021, while he was traded in 2022 to the New York Jets after the first seven weeks of the season. This led to Travis Etienne taking over as the No. 1 running back, a position he held all the way through the 2025 season.

“That’s the tough thing. The business side of it isn’t always the most fun. You have guys that the last year and a half you’ve worked with, you grow close to and you have a good relationship with. James is one of those guys for me," Lawrence said when Roinson was traded.

"I leaned on him a lot last year, this off season, even this season, too. For him, just keep being him. He’s a great player, great person, just excited to see his career continue to take off. I know no matter where he’s at, he’s going to be a great player. I’m excited for him, but obviously you hate to lose a guy like that, just what he means to the city, too, and given everything he had for Jacksonville. I think he embodied that. I know all the guys, coaches are going to miss him. That’s just sometimes the business side of this thing sucks.”

Robinson was a great NFL success story, and now he can take it to another stop along his football career.

