Updating Every Key Jaguars Injury Entering Bye Week: From Anton Harrison to Montaric Brown

Jacksonville, Fla. — In many ways, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed this bye week.

Sitting at 4-2 entering Week 7, the Jaguars have a number of injuries that the bye week could aid in terms of getting players back to full speed. So, who is injured and who could return?

OL Anton Harrison

There will likely not be much of an update on Jaguars’ left tackle Anton Harrison until Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks to the media again next week. against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 that his knee injury could either sideline him for 3-5 weeks or for the season, but the Jaguars would not know until after his knee was operated on. With Harrison and the Jaguars now back in the states after two weeks in London, the Jaguars can find some clarity here soon.

With that in mind, the Jaguars do have a better backup plan for the left tackle spot than most. Jaguars veteran against the Houston Texans and performed well agonist the Will Anderson Jr./Danielle Hunter duo, and he should give the Jaguars some confidence in the event that Harrison continues to miss time and, potentially, the season. Harrison was placed on injured reserve a week ago and will miss at minimum the next three games.

CB Montaric Brown

Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown has had a 2026 to forget so far. After giving up a few explosive plays during the first two games, Brown sustained a hamstring injury in Week 3 that has since limited him. He missed the Week 4 game due to the injury, played just six snaps in Week 5 the following week, and then did not play last week against the Houston Texans. and part of it has to do with injuries to Brown and others. The fact he hasn’t been put on IR is a good sign, and he might’ve needed the bye week more than anyone else on the roster. His status post-bye will be revealed likely next week.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jaguars’ second-year safety Caleb Ransaw went down with a knee injury in Week 4 and has missed the last two games as a result, which has led to a depth issue at the safety position. It remains to be seen what an actual timetable will look like for Ransaw, with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen giving a “no comment” reply when asked if Ransaw would be out for the season following his injury. Ransaw has missed a ton of time with injuries in his NFL career and has been on IR over the last two weeks. We will likely not know if Ransaw will return until later in the season, but the Jaguars have some legit safety depth issues behind him.

OL Patrick Mekari

The Jaguars’ big fish in free agency last season, Patrick Mekari has not played a snap this year due to a back injury that also kept him out of training camp. Coen did note this week, however, that Mekari is the closest person to returning of the multiple players the Jaguars have on IR. Whether that means he plays or just serves as depth remains to be seen, though the latter seems significantly more likely.

“Mekari [OL Patrick Mekari] could obviously be somebody from a depth standpoint that can be available for us to be able to help us as we go, for sure. But I wouldn't see anybody else at the moment,” Coen said.

DE BJ Green II

The Jaguars’ second-year defensive end has been on injured reserve since sustaining an upper-body injury during the first week of the season. He had a stellar training camp and could help the Jaguars get more pressure on the quarterback once he is back to 100%, with Coen noting that he is the second-closest player ready to return after Mekari.