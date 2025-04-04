BREAKING: Potential Jaguars Draft Target Makes Massive Pro Day Update
It is an exciting time to be around the National Football League. For the teams, fans, and the young talented prospects that will be looking to get their named called in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the next few weeks will be amongst the most exciting times of the year.
It is a time where fans and teams sit back and see what their future team can potentially look like with their new young talented players.
The draft is quickly approaching, and that means teams are putting together their final scouting reports, their prospect interviews. And their final draft boards are coming together with players they want to go after and players that are flying under the radar.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they have a new regime that features new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone. For Coen and Gladstone, they will be looking for their first impact building block once the draft starts. The Jaguars own the fifth overall pick and it will be the first pick of the new regime and can end up being the most important one in the draft.
One of their propsect is Travis Hunter out of the University of Colorado. Hunter is expected to be a top pick but can fall to the Jaguars because some of the teams ahead of them need quarterbacks.
Hunter made a critical decision during his pro day on Friday that can help his draft stock even more.
At first Hunter was not going to participate in Colorado's pro day, but that changed right at the time of it,
"Travis Hunter has decided to run routes today per source. So we will should see Hunter on the field here in Boulder. Should be fun," said Senior NFL reporter James Palmer on X/Twitter.
Hunter is a two-way player who plays both wide receiver and cornerback. He played both ways during his college career, and he wants to be able to do the same in the NFL. Hunter is viewed by many as the clear overall best talent and player-maker in the draft. He was coached by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in college.
If somehow Hunter falls out of the top four, the Jaguars will not make the mistake of letting him fall further in the draft. The Jaguars will share take Hunter with the fifth overall pick.
