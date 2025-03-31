How Well Do the Jaguars' Draft Needs Grade Out?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been making moves all off-season long. They have been one of the most active teams in the National Football League. They are not going to sit around and wait to get things turned around in Jacksonville, they want to do it starting next season.
Their new regime is not waiting around this offseason. They went out there to get the players they believed could come in and learn their system and then made sure to keep a few key pieces around them.
The Jaguars are pausing the free agent signings as of now and are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have had a good success rate in finding talent in some recent NFL Drafts. They will look to bring in more of that talent on the team next month when the Jaguars can draft more stars.
The biggest needs for the Jaguars is defensive end and defensive tackle. The good news for the Jaguars is that there is a lot of talent in the 2025 Draft in those two positions.
PFF graded the defensive end and defensive tackle positions as one of the best groups based on talent.
Edge Defender: A+
"With a good mix of top-end talent and depth littered throughout, edge rusher is undoubtedly the strongest group in the 2025 NFL Draft class. According to PFF’s big board, seven edge defenders land in the first-round conversation, headlined by Penn State’s Abdul Carter — the second-ranked prospect in the class," PFF said.
"Mike Green, James Pearce Jr. and Donovan Ezeiruaku all slot into the top 20 on PFF’s big board, with Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton following close behind. Day 2 features no shortage of talent, including NFL Combine sensation Landon Jackson and pivotal national championship contributors JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer."
Interior Defensive Line: A-
"The defensive interior is similarly stacked with prospects, featuring both top-end talent and mid-round depth. At the top stands a pair of Michigan defensive tackles in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Graham ranks well above his peers, currently slotted as a top-five prospect. The first-round conversation also features Walter Nolen, Derrick Harmon and Darius Alexander," PFF said.
"There will be significant talent on Day 2, as well, with 14 interior defenders landing among PFF’s top 80 prospects. The last time that many interior defenders were featured in the top 100 picks was in 2016, a class in which Chris Jones was selected in the second round."
