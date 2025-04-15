A Significant Challenge Awaits the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new look to them next season after several roster changes and an overhaul of their front office and coaching staff. Jaguars owner Shad Khan hopes the changes lead to significant improvement on the field this season and beyond.
The Jaguars have many issues as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 4-13 season marred by injuries to several players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The dismal season also included losing, as the Jaguars could not overcome the significant injuries.
Under new head coach Liam Coen, Jacksonville has a new strength and conditioning program that they hope will help improve the team's overall health. As a first-time head coach, Coen faces plenty of challenges as he has one of the most difficult jobs in the league.
Coen noted that the strength and conditioning aspect of things will be challenging for him and the team this season. Coen knows how critical it is for the Jaguars to have a solid strength and conditioning program to have a chance at fielding a more competitive team next season.
“Yeah, I think it could be looked at as a challenge. I think it could also look—it's like a blank slate for these guys because there's no pre-existing, just thoughts about anybody. It's just, hey man, this is how we're doing it. These are the things that we're going to do, while also gearing it towards, at some point here, individual development plans for each player," Coen said.
"So, as we go, we're setting the standards in the weight room, how we want to operate; skills will lift this way, the big skill here and the bigs, they all have different weights and things that they're doing, but the mode of operation, the standard of the communication will all be similar. So, I think it's actually great that they are starting from scratch and having those relationships be able to be fostered. Then, as we grow, get to know each other a little bit more, those IDPs will become a little bit more common.”
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do on their roster over the next few seasons. However, they must also have a competent strength and conditioning program.
