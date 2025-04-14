Rams Have Lofty Goals for the Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Rams have made several notable moves this summer to improve their roster, leading to growing expectations from those inside and outside of the organization. Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon is especially excited about the addition of Davante Adams.
"I think for me personally, it's the first moment where I get overly excited, where I'm not really inside of myself when I see them sign a guy like Davante Adams because that's the joy and the passion for me is being able to compete against somebody like that on a daily basis and take that training to go to play on game day," Witherspoon said.
"It'd be much calmer and much simpler because I've had elite reps against guys like Davante, Puka [Nacua] and [Seattle Seahawks WR] Cooper [Kupp] when he was here. Those are the moments that I love. I’m just excited about a space that's improving, trying to take the next steps, and wanting to be a part of it.”
The Rams have one of the youngest defenses in the league. However, the veteran defensive back is set to enter his ninth season in the league. He believes it is his responsibility to help guide some of the younger players, but he noted he will do so by being himself.
"I think just being myself. Where that responsibility lies, I think, will be organic with each individual. I have healthy relationships with all my teammates on defense and offense. Like I said, I’m just looking forward to building and being better and taking those to the next level as well this year," Witherspoon said.
Like many others, Witherspoon believes the Rams have a shot at making it to the Super Bowl. He noted that is the team's goal after the front office has done a solid job of adding talent to both sides of the ball, after a narrow playoffs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I think the goal is a Super Bowl without blowing smoke. That’s our focus. Second is just improving on what we did last year in whatever little ways we can. We saw how far it got us, but that doesn't promise improvement the next year. That’s our idea is just to keep getting better individually, keep growing as a team, which I think we've done, and adding the pieces that we need to be overall a better football team than we were the last calendar year.”
