The Biggest Question Facing the Jaguars Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made significant changes to their coaching staff and added a number of free agents this offseason, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. Still, the Jaguars have a struggling defense that they must thoroughly address to avoid another losing season.
The Pro Football Network analyzed the most significant questions facing every defense this offseason. The biggest question the Jaguars' defense faces this summer is which unit to prioritize, as their pass rush and secondary need significant help to improve this offseason.
"Most awful defenses require a multi-year rebuild. The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly qualified for that harsh assessment in 2024, placing 31st in PFSN’s defense rankings ahead of only the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars’ pass defense was especially woeful, ranking last in defensive EPA per dropback (-0.23) and yards per attempt allowed (7.9)," PFN said.
"As a result, the Jags need to boost both the pass rush and secondary to get out of the basement. Jacksonville’s defensive tackles combined to rank 26th in pressure rate, making Mason Graham a logical fit if he’s available with the fifth overall pick."
PFN noted that the Jaguars' offseason moves should help the defense improve, but the defense could still use additional depth pieces to foster a more competitive environment. The Jaguars' defense played a lot of uninspiring football this past season, but adding talent could change that.
"Free agency gave the secondary more short-term fixes with slot corner Jourdan Lewis and safety Eric Murray, but the Jaguars could use more competition. Specifically, another safety to push Darnell Savage Jr. and outside corner to compete with Jarrian Jones would ensure they’re building playable depth," PFN said.
"Jacksonville does have 10 draft picks, including six in the first four rounds. The Jags have more talent than most cellar-dwelling defenses but need to use several of those early picks to fix 2024’s worst pass defense."
The Jaguars look to turn things around after losing much more than they have won over the past two seasons. With Liam Coen at the helm, the Jaguars hope to see tangible improvements next season, while also understanding the rebuild will undoubtedly take time.
