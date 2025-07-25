What Anthony Campanile Is Embracing in Jaguars' Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of moving pieces in the secondary entering 2025, and that is just the way they want it.
From Jourdan Lewis to Travis Hunter to Eric Murray to Caleb Ransaw, the new faces in the Jaguars' secondary loom large.
Then there are the faces that were already in the Jaguars' unit, such as Tyson Campbell, Darnell Savage, Jarrian Jones, Buster Brown, Andrew Wingard, and Antonio Johnson.
For new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, that kind of depth is a healthy mix that should allow the Jaguars to find the best matching of defenders moving forward.
“I think you're always going through that throughout the season. One of the beautiful things about football is, it can be so personnel and package oriented based on the opponent and what they're putting out there from a personnel perspective or who those guys actually are," Campanile said.
"What's the best matchup? A lot of times that decides who you play, and who's playing in the game. So we try to do that all the way through to the end of the season and I think that's a big part of evaluation as a coach.”
Considering the massive issues the Jaguars faced in the secondary in 2025, they will need the unit to turn things around immediately.
The buy-in for the entire roster is must-have, but especially so in the secondary.
“Yeah. I think that, ultimately, everybody wants to be coached. Right? Like, so I don't you know, I think that we'll see the buy in a little bit more in in truly our game, you know, in our games. But in the process, they have they've done everything we've asked them to do from an energy standpoint, communication. You know, it's still every day, you know, we're continuing to improve those things and continue to, you know, talk about it in the meetings, in the team meetings," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"But, you know, so far pretty solid feedback. I think anytime there's change, there's ultimately, you know, things they like, and there's probably things they don't like. Right? At the end of the day, we all understand that. That's very normal. So, you know, I think just getting to know them a little bit more on a personal level and what they're trying to get better at, how we can see them improve. Anytime a player thinks you can help them, I think ultimately that's when they start to trust you."
