3 Observations on Eric Murray's Eventual Return to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, starting the 21-day window for him to officially return to the Jaguars' defense.

So, what do we make of Murray's impending return? We break it down below.

Jaguars Don't Need to Rush

The Jaguars have three weeks to decide when to activate Murray to the active roster, which means they do not exactly have to rush to bring him back. Maybe he plays this week, but the Jaguars have the luxury of taking their time with him to see how he responds in practice. They were able to hold out Brenton Strange for an extra week in the same situation, and it is typically better to be safe than sorry.

Against a weak Titans team, the Jaguars should feel comfortable with another week of Antonio Johnson at safety if Murray does not look 100%. It feels much more important that Murray is available next week vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

This is a Serious Boost

Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson deserves to be commended for the recent strides he has taken. Arguably his two best games as a Jaguar have come in the last two weeks, and he did well to make sure the Jaguars' secondary did not drop off after Murray was lost for a month due to his injury. Make no mistake, though: Murray's return is a big deal.

Murray was playing good football for the Jaguars before his injury. The franchise appreicates his toughness, physicality, and consistency -- there is a comfort level there thanks to his experience and steady play. If he wasn't making plays, it wouldn't be there. But he has, and it is. He could be a massive boost to the unit.

Why Else This Matters

There is one other big reason why the eventual return of Murray matters for the Jaguars: because it seems to be coming around the same time as the return of veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Lewis was injured early in the Jaguars' Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and has not played since, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Getting Lewis and Murray each back at the same time could be massive for the Jaguars' defense, even if backups Jarrian Jones and Antonio Johnson have played well in their place. The more depth the better when it comes to playoff pushes, and Murray and Lewis are two veterans who have been there and done it before.

