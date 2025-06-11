Travis Etienne Set to See Familiar Face in Week 1
Week 1 won't just be an NFL debut for rookie running back Trevor Etienne, but a family reunion as well.
The Carolina Panthers (Trevor's team) are set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Not only will this be Trevor's first ever game as a professional, but he'll also be facing off against his older brother Travis Etienne, who's played RB for the Jaguars since 2022.
"As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year," Trevor told Panthers.com reporter Kassidy Hill. "And then come to find out that it will be Week 1. It's even more exciting, and we all can't wait."
As both brothers continue practicing and training for the upcoming 2025 season with their respective teams, their mother, Donnetta, is focused on finding the perfect game-day jersey. She's looking to wear a split jersey, similar to what Donna Kelce wore in the Super Bowl for her two sons Travis and Jason Kelce, or what proud father John Borwn was wearing in a regular season matchup between his sons Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown
"That's definitely all she's been talking about so far after finding out like she's adamant about getting this split jersey done for the game," Trevor said. "I think she got in touch with Amon-Ra St. Brown's father and see how he did it. We were at the NFLPA, and I think she was able to get in touch with him at the premiere, and I think she was able to figure out how he did it and get some pointers and tips on how to handle that, on how to get this split jersey."
Trevor was drafted by the Panthers in the 4th round, and will have to claw his way into the rotation since he joins a backfield populated by both Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. For now, his goal is to consume as much knowledge from the pair as he can.
"So, I come in, I'll be a sponge and learn what I can from them," Trevor said. "Watch them and watch how they go about their day-to-day process and how they handle their business and try to take it and incorporate it into my game."
Both Trevor and Travis are pumped to face off in Week 1. No matter what happens, it will surely be an exciting day for both of them.
"We're just excited for each other," Trevor said.
