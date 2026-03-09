3 Travis Etienne Replacements the Jaguars Must Now Pursue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first big free agent.

Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Travis Etienne is set to sign a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, leading to a post-Etienne world the Jaguars must now navigate.

Travis Etienne to the #Saints is 4-years and $52M, per sources. https://t.co/pAmUZfgmEX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

So with Etienne now officially off the New Orleans, how can the Jaguars replace him? Here are three free agent options.

Rico Dowdle

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Perhaps the top running back on the market now that Etienne and Kenneth Walker are off the board, Rico Dowdle could be in position for a nice deal in the coming days. If the Jaguars want to take a leap at running back, Dowdle does at least fit the style of running back they need to add to their offense this offseason.

Dowdle is a physical back who would mesh well with Bhayshul Tuten. Plus, he is one of the few running backs left on the market who has been featured at least at one point. He would be a big swing at this point in the offseason.

Sean Tucker

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Becoming a free agent just in the last few days, there is no reason to think Sean Tucker is a player who is going to command bidding wars and get signed later on in the free agency process. With that said, it is easy to see how much value the Jaguars could get out of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back.

Tucker would undoubtedly come at a cheap price to the Jaguars, and his skill-set would also fit quite well alongside the other running backs on the Jaguars' roster. It helps that he had the best year of his career with Coen calling plays for him.

Rachaad White

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rachaad White would be the most redundant option out of any of these running backs, but there is still reason to believe he makes sense for the Jaguars. We have already seen what White looks like in Liam Coen's offense, and it is clear that Coen was able to get the most out of him. The fact that Coen was able to do this without White being their clear-cut No. 1 running back suggests Coen could make it happen again if he tandems him with Bhayshul Tuten.

White would not be a game-breaking option for the Jaguars, but he would give them improved depth and another solid pass-catcher at the position. Ultimately, a White signing would also point to the Jaguars being all-in on Tuten as their new No. 1 running back.