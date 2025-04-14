What is the Best-Case Scenario For Jaguars At 5?
The Jacksonville Jaguars likely know their chances of landing Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft are slim, but that won't stop anyone from dreaming.
Hunter is more likely going to be the second or third pick off the board following Cam Ward and potentially Abdul Carter. It would seemingly take a minor miracle for the Jaguars to have a chance to take Hunter with the draft's No. 5 pick, which is why Hunter was pegged as the Jaguars' best-case draft scenario by ESPN.
"Travis Hunter somehow being on the board, which would send the Jaguars sprinting to the podium. That's highly unlikely, and it would depend on the Patriots bypassing Hunter for an offensive tackle at No. 4. But the Jaguars could benefit from Hunter's entire skill set," ESPN's Michael DiRocco said.
"They could start him at cornerback and give him an offensive package that grows as he becomes more comfortable. Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. on the field at the same time, along with an improved interior offensive line from free agency, would help meet the team's top offseason goal: fixing things around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already detailed exactly how the Jaguars would deploy Hunter if they draft him. Like most other teams are likely viewing the Heisman Trophy winner, the Jaguars would give Hunter a chance to make an impact on both sides of the ball.
“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen told Brent Martineau on the Brent & Austen Show at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
“Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches, right?
“And having patience with each side of ball, because you really don't want to kind of put him in a box. You really just want to, ‘Hey, what does he come in and do the best?’ You're going to be able to let him do both, so you're going to find out what he's best at and then, ‘Hey, let's mold things to that and be fluid for those conversations.’”
