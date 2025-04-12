Who Do Jaguars Take in SI's All-Trade Draft?
The time is almost here for the Jacksonville Jaguars to go in the 2025 NFL Draft with new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone.
There has been a lot of buzz coming out from Jacksonville ever since Coen and Gladstone got into the building. It is an exciting time for the team, fans, and the players as they head into this new chapter in the organization.
Coen and Gladstone have already shaped most of their roster with players they believe best fit the way they are going to run things and the style of football they want to play. These two are the best young and up and coming personnel at their respective jobs. Now, they get to showcase that next season.
But before he get to that, they will have an opportunity to create more buzz and add to their more talent to their roster in the draft. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the new regime in Jacksonville will take in their first draft. The good news for the Jaguars is that Gladstone has been great for his previous team when it comes to finding the right talent and the hidden one.
Gladstone and Coen will help each other out and be on the same page on what players they are targeting and when to select them. It is going to be interesting to see if they make any trades in the draft as well. The Jaguars could be in a situation to trade up or down for a player, and if that is their best chance in the draft, will they make a trade?
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has one trade that the Jaguars can make with their first-round pick. He has the Jaguars trading down in the first round and out of the fifth overall pick with the New York Jets. The Jaguars will receive the No. 7 pick, No. 110 pick, and No. 145 pick. The Jaguars still end up drafting defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan with the seventh overall pick and get more draft capital.
"Last year, the Jets took care of left tackle with Olu Fashanu. Now, they take care of the right side. Moving up two spots with Jacksonville, New York takes the most complete tackle prospect in the draft. Membou is an immediate plug-and-play starter to protect Justin Fields while the Jaguars pick up a pair of top-150 picks," said Verderame.
