Travis Hunter Already Boosting Jaguars' National Presence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of stars come through their halls over the last several decades, but Travis Hunter already feels different.
Not even yet on the team for a week and not even one snap into his NFL career, Hunter already feels like the type of franchise-altering player who will have the ability to change the course of the team's entire future with his level of success.
That isn't to say past elite players like Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor, Jimmy Smith, Maurice Jones-Drew, Jalen Ramsey, and other current stars like Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker are not as influential as ever.
But Hunter is a player and brand who completely moves the needle of the conversation in Jacksonville -- and for Jacksonville.
Had the Jaguars selected Ashton Jeanty or Mason Graham at No. 5 overall last week, they would have gotten the expected post-draft interviews and publicity that comes with No. 5 picks.
But they wouldn't be the talk of the entire draft. They would not be the team that everyone has an opinion on. They would not be the team whose entire future has shifted as the result of selecting Hunter at No. 2 overall.
Even before taking a snap, there can be an argument to make that Hunter is already amongst the NFL's most popular players. The attention has been on him since before he graduated high school, with Hunter seemingly being prepared to become a face of football from a young age.
Hunter made national waves when he opted to commit to Jackson State and play for Deion Sanders as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class despite offers from FSU, Alabama, and other top programs.
Hunter's star didn't dim from there. Despite not playing for a program that was a national television fixture, he dominated the competition and then helped bring plenty of fanfare when he followed Sanders to Colorado.
After a stellar 2023 season, Hunter took it a step above in 2024. Starring on both sides of the ball as the nation's best cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter became the biggest star in college football en route to his Heisman Trophy win.
Hunter has been one of the biggest stories in football for much of the last few years, and this was only amplified by the Jaguars' blockbuster move up for him.
Simply put, more eyes are now on Jacksonville as a result of Hunter. This could mean more recognition for other players, more prime time games and, most importantly, more wins.
