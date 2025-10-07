Travis Hunter Speaks Out After First Primetime Win with Jaguars
Jacksonville, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter had a night to remember in his first Monday Night Football showing, making huge plays in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hunter talked post-game about his first primetime game, and we were there for it all.
What's running through your mind when you're seeing Trevor fall on the last play and him getting up and running into the end zone?TRAVIS HUNTER: In the middle of the play I was just running my route, I looked back, I saw him on the ground, so I just looked back, looked away, then I looked back again and he was getting up and scoring. I was just confused. I didn't know if he got touched or not, and a touchdown, so I was just happy and excited.
When you looked away, why did you look away?
TRAVIS HUNTER: To finish my route because just scramble rules, being ready to get open.
Can you take us through the long catch where Trevor put it up there and you battled two guys to get it?
TRAVIS HUNTER: We just work hard on that play in practice. I did that route probably like 10, 13 extra times after practice just to get the timing right, and we did what we had to do when it was time.
What was the attitude sideline-wise at halftime after you were down 14-0? Kind of take us through what the attitude was on the sideline there?
TRAVIS HUNTER: Just go out there and get back into it, get back on track with the 30 minutes that we've got left.
Travis, you, your coach, quarterback, a lot of people talked after last week about how Duval needed to show up for Monday Night Football. It was an incredible atmosphere. What was it like to play in that tonight?
TRAVIS HUNTER: Yeah, it was packed. It was my first Monday night game, and I was excited to have the whole city come out and all the fans come out and just show their support and just be with us through the win.
