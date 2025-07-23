Confidence and Sanguinity for the Jaguars and the AFC South
The start of Training Camp brings optimism all across the NFL, with some teams having a more realistic reason for it. For teams in the AFC South, there could be some delusion regarding the true chances of all four division opponents in 2025, though.
In the CBS Sports column, One Reason for Optimism for all 32 NFL teams entering training camp, author Tyler Sullivan listed why each fan base should be excited about their respective teams. Some are obvious, such as the arrival of first-round draft picks, while others aren't. Just where is the optimism for the bottom two teams in the worst-ranked division in the NFL?
The first two picks in the NFL Draft went to AFC South teams, as the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars went with exceptional rookie QB Cam Ward and WR/CB Travis Hunter, respectively.
"Travis Hunter will be one of the more fascinating prospects to track throughout his rookie season," said Sullivan. "The Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster trade on Draft Day to move up to the No. 2 overall pick to bring Hunter to Jacksonville. Now, it's going to be must-see TV on how the Jags use him."
"At Colorado, Hunter was a star wide receiver and cornerback, and it looks like Jacksonville will give him a shot to play both ways at the NFL level. The Heisman Trophy winner addresses key needs for the Jaguars at both receiver and corner, but maybe the most exciting angle will be Hunter lining up opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. within Liam Coen's offense."
The Titans, too, feel that they found hope in 2025 that will set the tone for the future.
"The Tennessee Titans hope that they've found their answer at quarterback. The club selected Miami signal-caller Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. While his selection was somewhat overlooked given the Jaguars' trade up to get Travis Hunter and the fall of Shedeur Sanders, Ward brings Nashville the promise of a changing tide after three-straight seasons of under .500 football."
The top half of the division both have their pass defense as a reason for optimism, as the Indianapolis Colts have upgraded their secondary, and the Houston Texans continue to be strong.
While the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars' bid to challenge the Colts and the Texans for AFC South supremacy isn't expected to be realized right away, stranger things have happened. Now they both have a whole lot more hope.
