What Is Next for the Jaguars Following Productive Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason move up in the NFL Draft to secure Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will determine the team's success. James Gladstone traded next year's first-round pick and other picks for the right to select Hunter with the No. 2 pick.
Judy Battista of NFL.com analyzed each team's accomplishments this offseason and the remaining things each team in the National Football League must accomplish before the start of the season. She believes the Jaguars must do more to continue rebuilding their roster.
Battista noted that the Rams, "established the aggressiveness of the new regime. Got an elite WR for and filled a big need at CB, all in one pick. Addressed the pass defense with Travis Hunter and third-rounder Caleb Ransaw, and the offensive line with third-rounder Wyatt Milum.
"In one of the draft’s big shocks, the Jaguars' James Gladstone joined the community of wheeling-and-dealing young general managers, swinging the trade for Hunter, the game’s unicorn. If any team needed a true two-way player, it was the Jaguars, who not only filled two big needs with Hunter but also injected a huge dose of excitement into what had been a moribund franchise," Battista said.
"Pairing Hunter with will be must-watch offensive football, and Hunter should provide a deep threat for Lawrence. Everything about the Jaguars should be geared toward maximizing Lawrence, so shoring up the defense and offensive line were important moves, too. The Jaguars have largely squandered the first few years of Lawrence’s career, but Coen and Hunter suddenly create real interest and potential for explosive offense in 2025."
The Jaguars made the right decision by doing what they had to do to ensure they landed Hunter. While Jacksonville could undoubtedly use their first-round pick next offseason, players like Hunter do not come around often. Giving up next year's first-round pick may be a moot point.
Jacksonville addressed several needs in the NFL Draft but still have a long way to go. Gladstone set the tone for his tenure with the Jaguars. Liam Coen and the players look to take just as bold of an approach to the upcoming season.
