Trevor Lawrence Reacts After Jaguars' Gritty Win Over Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence after Sunday's win against the Houston Texans, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcript of his comments post-game, view below.
Can you break down the big play to WR Brian Thomas Jr. to extend the drive ?
Lawrence: Yeah, it was awesome. Just next-play mentality. I think it was a good example of that in today's game. Things didn't go our way for a lot of the game offensively, just finding a way to make the next play. They had a cover zero pressure that we were able to see, identify, and get to the right play and Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] just did a great job of winning and making the play. That's what I told him on the sideline. ‘Hey, stay in it, you're going to end up making the play to set this one up for us to go win it.’ And it happened.
You alluded to it a little bit there but the whole team kind of got infect with the drops during the course of the game. As an offensive leader, quarterback, what is your responsibility that you feel that you want to take on in the sidelines in that situation with everybody?
Lawrence: Yeah, just keep encouraging, keep getting guys to just next-play mentality, think that way and it's not all on them, too. There's a lot of stuff that -- you know, I didn't play my best today so there's a lot of throws that I want back or I didn't put in the spot I wanted to and it's all of us together. It was good to see us not let that dictate how we were going to finish the game and just find a way to make a couple of plays at the end when it mattered to, you know, to go up.
And obviously our defense can't say enough about how they just kept fighting and had our back. The turnovers, the big stops. We put them in some bad positions and they just kept making stops and kept playing. They never looked at us and were like ‘what are you doing?’ when they easily could have. We were playing pretty bad there the middle stretch of the game, so hats off to them. It's a team. It's a team game and you find a way to win and you fix the stuff that needs to be corrected but it's a lot more fun when you win.
You and Josh Hines-Allen have gone through a lot here. What was it like seeing his performance and then walking off the field kind of arm in arm with him in a victory over Houston?
Lawrence: Yeah, it's awesome. A guy, like you said, I have been here with going on five years now. We have been through a lot together, a lot of ups, a lot of downs, just to see our team continue to come together and that family feeling, like we talk about with our team and doing it for each other. You can see that happening. I think as a team we feel that and just the... being able to go and win games that aren't pretty, that's something that to be a really good team you have to do and we did that today. You obviously want to play better moving forward as an offense, but to be able to go win games when you don't play your best is important, so that was a big step for us today.
