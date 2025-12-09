The Real Reason Brian Thomas Jr. Is Surging Right Now for the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have heard a lot about their offensive potential. Since hiring Head Coach Liam Coen, they were expected to take some significant steps forward on that side of the ball and cash in on all of their promising talent. Between players like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter Jr., there were several cornerstones from which Coen could build an elite attack.



However, the Jaguars have only scratched their ceiling on that side of the ball for a variety of different reasons. They haven't really had a truly complete offensive game yet. Whether it's T-Law's struggles, the ground game's inconsistency, or the weapons failing to find a groove, Jacksonville hasn't fully showcased its max capabilities.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) makes the catch Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. will unlock the Jaguars' offense



The primary suspect holding back the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense from reaching its full potential has been Brian Thomas Jr. Between Liam Coen's arrival and a full campaign with Trevor Lawrence, BTJ was expected to reach another level and build upon his revelatory rookie showing. However, he's been severely disappointing so far.



Not only did he come out of the gate slowly, but then he went down with a high ankle sprain that cost him three games and derailed the little bit of momentum he was able to build up to that point. He's been back for two weeks now, totaling five catches for 115 yards, with 87 coming in the Jaguars' dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. In that game, T-Law and BTJ rediscovered their deep connection. Liam Coen spoke on the progress Thomas Jr. has shown with his confidence in this offense:



"I think just getting healthier. As a wideout and you’ve got an ankle, it's hard. It's hard to feel confident, probably going out and cutting and running and stopping and making plays. And I think right now he just feels better. He feels healthier. He's been practicing hard; he's been practicing at full speed. Him and Trevor have worked at it; they've worked, they've put time into it. And it showed up yesterday in a big way for us. That’s an area of our offense that has been much needed, and to have it show up yesterday was such a good thing to see for us moving forward, for our confidence as a group."



With Jakobi Meyers' presence as a possession and YAC threat and Parker Washington's emergence as a legitimate option, BTJ can return to his ideal role as a field-stretcher. Having him take the top off opposing defenses will only open things up more for Meyers and Washington, as well as create lanes for Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game. Having that versatility in their offense will make the Jaguars exponentially more threatening in the playoffs.

