Trevor Lawrence Opens Up on Jaguars’ Bizarre Game-Winner Against Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned one of the biggest wins of his career in a 31-28 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, capping it off with a bizarre game-winning touchdown.
Lawrence opened up about the play and more post-game, and we were there for it all.
To watch Lawrence's post-game comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of Lawrence's comments, read below.
After OL Patrick Mekari stands on your foot, just take us through that play.
TREVOR LAWRENCE: “Yeah, we had a good goal line play that we liked off a little play action, but never got to see it because I was going down as I came out of the center, so I'm just panicked honestly because I was trying to get up to get the ball out of my hands. We didn't have any time-outs, so I was really going to stand up and launch it out of the back of the end zone, but then I had a little bit of a lane, so I took it and scored from there.”
You kind of fell a second time trying to get up. Did that mess up even your second plan there at that point?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: “I was just hoping no one was near me when I got up at that point because I needed a second to get up and just throw the ball away, and I couldn't stay down because we didn't have time-outs. Whatever I could do to just get up as fast as possible, and I ended up tripping again. I'm sure it looks pretty funny on the tape. Yeah, what a crazy finish.”
How proud are you of the 33-yard completion to WR Brian Thomas Jr. there at the end?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: “Yeah, it was awesome. I think for both of us, just continuing to develop that chemistry, and it's good to see in big time moments us connecting and making plays. The drive before that, we had a one-on-one with him, and he's giving me feedback talking about, ‘Hey, I'm getting him, I'm beating him on this.’ I told him, ‘Hey, just stay in it, it's going to come to you.’ Then we got another one-on-one opportunity in a big moment on the two-minute drill there at the end of the game and he won over the top, gave him a chance to go catch it and he made a play. It's cool to see these things start to click more and more as we get going.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on what Trevor Lawrence said about MNF.
Please let us know your thoughts on what Trevor Lawrence said about MNF when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.