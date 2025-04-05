Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Ranks High In Encouraging Stat

QBs with the lowest Inaccuracy % on throws that traveled 30+ Air Yards last season:



🥇 Brock Purdy (13.3%)

🥈 Russell Wilson (15.4%)

🥉 Justin Fields (15.4%)

🎖️ Trevor Lawrence (17.6%)

🎖️ Geno Smith (22.2%)

🎖️ Joe Burrow (25.0%)



(min. 15 Attempts of such)