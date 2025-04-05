Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Ranks High In Encouraging Stat
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has proven he has the talent to be amongst the NFL's top quarterbacks -- even in down years.
2024 will go down as one of those years Lawrence will simply want to forget. He only started 10 games due to sustaining numerous injuries and finishing the season on injured reserve. But even in the disappointing season, Lawrence still flashed the ability that makes him the Jaguars' franchise quarterback.
According to a recent post from The 33rd Team, Lawrence was amongst the most accurate quarterbacks in football last year when it came to pushing the ball downfield.
On throws of 30 air yards or more, Lawrence had the fourth-lowest inaccuracy rate at 17.6%.
Lawrence has proven to be one of the best deep ball passers in all of football over the last several seasons. As of today, pushing the ball downfield is probably what Lawrence does the best, and this trait is magnified even more with star wide receiver Brian Thomas establishing himself as one of the best big-play threats in the NFL.
If Lawrence can continue to be an efficient deep passer under new head coach Liam Coen -- whose scheme should help Lawrence improve in the short game -- then Lawrence could be in for a substantial leap this season.
"I feel like this season when I was playing and I had a couple of rough games, I’ve got to be a little more consistent, I had had two or three games where I didn't feel like I played good enough for us to win," Lawrence said in January.
"Beyond those games, I really felt like I made a lot of improvements, consistency, throwing the ball down the field, putting us in position to score. I think taking care of the ball was a big emphasis that I was doing a better job of this year maybe until the very end until the last game or two that I played. Those things, I do think I improved on, but got to stay healthy. That's the biggest thing.”
The Jaguars will look to get Lawrence back on track under Coen in 2025. If they do, then the Jaguars as a whole could take a big jump as a team.
Make sure you follow us today on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Make sure you can also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE