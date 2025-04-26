Undrafted Free Agency: Tracking Every Jaguars Addition
The Jaguars have wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting nine players over the last three days.
After the first draft of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era, the excitement is now high in Duval -- largely due to the blockbuster selection of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in Round 1.
But now that the draft is over, the Jaguars will look toward building out the rest of their 90-man roster through undrafted free agency. Undrafted free agency gives teams a chance every single season to take advantage of the draft’s hidden gems, and you never know when a team can uncover a potential starter in the draft’s true eighth round.
“I mean, that's a space that we want to continue to tap and make sure that the competition-level across the roster is as good as we can make it,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Friday after the completion of Day 2.
“I think with the idea that there will be so many undrafted college free agents that we bring in, that inherently creates a dynamic in which people are fighting for jobs, people fighting for spots, and you feel that when those guys get in the building, get on the grass. It's something that, as I think back to my experience with the [Los Angeles] Rams, we've gone into a draft with only 45 players on-roster. So, this is a healthier version of that, so to speak, if you're looking at more being healthy.”
With undrafted free agents eligible to sign with any team, this is quite different than the typical draft process. The Jaguars will now have to sell rookie free agents on a chance to compete for a spot on the roster, and it truly appears the Jaguars are set to use undrafted free agency as a chance to truly supplement the roster.
The Jaguars have hit some big success stories with undrafted free agents in the past, with signings such as Corey Grant, Allen Hurns, James Robinson, Tre Herndon, Jarrod Wilson, and Andrew Wingard.
Stick around with us as we track each of the Jaguars’ undrafted free agent additions over the course of the rest of the day.
