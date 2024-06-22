Where Does PFF Rank the Jaguars' Pass-Catchers?
A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to have one of the NFL's most lethal passing games. That never came to fruition, but could that change this year?
The Jaguars' hope better consistency and execution across the board can help the passing game become more efficient, but they are also hoping a rebuilt wide receiver room will play a big role. Out are Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew and in are Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Devin Duvernay.
But is the group enough to push the Jaguars over the top in 2024? There is some doubt from outside voices.
In a recent ranking of each team's receiving units -- which also factors in tight ends and running backs -- Pro Football Focus placed the Jaguars at No. 25, with only the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots behind them. All three other AFC South teams were ranked above the Jaguars.
"Although they signed Gabe Davis, the Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley, which is likely a net negative. Rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. could really raise the ceiling of this group, but asking him to be the team's top receiver in Year 1 is a tall order. Tight end Evan Engram led the team in receiving grade last year, but it was just a 73.2 mark."- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
One thing that could work in the Jaguars' favor in the passing game is Lawrence's familiarity with his expected top two targets in Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. Engram set several Jaguars tight end records last season and Kirk was well on his way to leading the team in receiving production before missing the final five games with injury.
"I mean that's a big part of it. I think you're comfortable with the people that you've been around and shared experiences with. Now there's value in outside voices, people you don't know. Ultimately, it's how you work together," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this month.
"Whether that's new people that you mesh well together or you've been through the fire with and your personalities mesh. Ultimately that's how it's going to work. It's people working together. But certainly, if you have shared experience with somebody, that's going to help tighten that bond and be able to lean on that at the right times."