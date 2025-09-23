SI

Jalen Hurts Gives Flowers to Jordan Davis With Cool Photo From Eagles' Thrilling Win

Hurts's commemorated the big moment with his classic captionless post.

Brigid Kennedy

In one video of the moment, it looked like Hurts, ever the stoic guy, barely reacted to the Birds' clutch, game-sealing score.
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is somewhat of an enigma. He rarely shows emotion in public; when he does, it's fleeting. He's ridiculously competitive, to the point where he wouldn't even let himself relish for more than a week in his team's Super Bowl win. And he does not often post on X (formerly Twitter); when he does, it is usually to share a cool, captionless photo from a recent game.

All that to say, it was fun to see the QB use this format to celebrate big guy Jordan Davis's game-sealing field goal block and touchdown return vs. the Rams with an unsurprisingly wordless post on Monday night.

Take a look at that below:

If you didn't catch the end of Sunday's contest, the Eagles managed to steal what would've been the winning go-ahead field goal from the Rams thanks to a clutch effort from Davis, who not only blocked the kick but proceeded to run it back to the end zone for a big ol' touchdown. In replay of the moment, the ever stoic Hurts barely reacted.

But the pic he posted on Monday reveals that he did at least smile in the immediate aftermath of the play, when he must've moved out onto the field to greet Davis (you can see his face on the Jumbotron in the background). Not only that, but it's just a sweet picture; the grin on Davis's face, the fans behind the field, the ball nicely cradled in the tackle's hands ... chef's kiss.

And for what it's worth, Hurts gassed Davis up in the locker room after, too, when he crashed the tackle's interview with NBC's Maria Taylor.

Clearly, Davis impressed his QB1.

