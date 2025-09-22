Jalen Hurts Adorably Crashed Jordan Davis’s Postgame Interview With Maria Taylor
The Eagles pulled off a stunning comeback win over the Rams on Sunday to keep their undefeated start to the year rolling.
Despite trailing 26–7 early in the second half, the Eagles rallied to score three straight touchdowns and take a 27–26 lead into the last minute of the game. The job wasn’t done, however, as Matthew Stafford was able to guide the Los Angeles offense into field-goal range for an attempt at a game-winner as the clock expired.
Instead of a walk-off winner, the Eagles delivered a knockout punch, with defensive tackle Jordan Davis breaking through the line, blocking the kick, and taking the loose ball all the way back for a game-ending touchdown. Final score: Eagles 33, Rams 26.
After the game, Davis was interviewed by NBC’s Maria Taylor about the big play, and quarterback Jalen Hurts decided to crash the party. The results were adorable, with Hurts insisting that he knew Davis and Jalen Carter were going to come up with a big play to win the game.
It was all smiles, but as Taylor encouraged a “Go Dawgs” out of Davis to shoutout his college days at Georgia, Hurts tapped back into the coversation to counter with a “Roll Tide” of his own.
Despite being undefeated on the year, the Eagles had some questions coming out of the first two weeks of the season after their offense sputtered a bit. Those questions turned to boos after a brutal first half in front of their home crowd on Sunday, but Hurts and the offense answered the call and with a little help from Davis on the last play of the game, pulled off an astounding win in the process.