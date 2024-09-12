Ja'Marr Chase Maintains Lofty Expectations for Bengals Despite Lackluster Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a disappointing home loss against the New England Patriots in Week 1, as the offense managed just 10 points and went without a single passing touchdown.
Despite getting off to a slow start on the season, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't abandoning faith in the potential of this Bengals squad. On Thursday, he reiterated to reporters his belief that Cincinnati is the top team in the AFC, but admitted they didn't show it in Week 1.
"We’re the team to beat in the AFC. We need to act like it, and we need to play like it," Chase said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network.
After spending much of the offseason on the sideline rather than participating in training camp and practice while angling for a new contract––one he did not end up receiving––Chase caught just six passes on six targets for 62 yards against the Patriots.
Dating back to last season, Chase hasn't recorded more than six receptions or 64 yards in a single game since Dec. 4, 2023, when he caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. That was also the last time he's found the end zone.
Looming on Sunday is a matchup against a team that also believes it's the best in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl wins. It will be a perfect opportunity for Chase and Cincinnati to back up his words.