NFL Insider Says Maxx Crosby Remains ‘Not Happy’ With Raiders Amid Benching

Crosby also posted videos of him playing with his daughter, seemingly showing how he’s healthy.

Madison Williams

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby remains unhappy about the team shutting him out for the final two games.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby remains unhappy about the team shutting him out for the final two games. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Raiders shut Maxx Crosby down for the final two games of the season amid Las Vegas’ attempt at securing the No. 1 draft pick. The defensive end, though, doesn’t seem to agree with his team’s decision to sit him, even though he is dealing with a knee injury.

The Raiders came out later saying their decision to bench Crosby was medical based as he hurt his knee mid-season. However, despite this reasoning, Crosby remains unhappy with the team’s choice. He spoke with Fox’s Jay Glazer ahead of Sunday and emphasized his frustration.

“I’ve been on the phone with Maxx a bunch over the last couple days,” Glazer said. “He is not happy.”

Glazer shared what Crosby then told him: “I play football. There’s no shutting it down for me. I wanna be out there. I wanna be out there with my teammates.”

This update comes one day after Crosby posted multiple videos on his Instagram stories of him playing with his daughter. He was shooting basketballs and jumping on the trampoline with her, seemingly proving that he’s healthy enough to play these final two weeks.

The Crosby–Raiders drama may be ongoing for a while now, depending on if Las Vegas can calm the tensions in the next couples weeks. Crosby did just sign a record extension for three years and $106.5 million this past offseason. So, he’s likely to remain in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

