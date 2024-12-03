Jameis Winston Fired Up Browns With Pregame Speech That Included 'MNF' Theme Song
The Cleveland Browns were back in the national spotlight in Week 13, playing on Monday Night Football in a showdown with the Denver Broncos.
Prior to kickoff, quarterback Jameis Winston was preparing to lead his team into battle and delivered one of his classic pregame monologues in order to fire up his teammates. Ahead of the Monday night clash, Winston reminded his teammates that moments like these are what playing in the NFL is all about. He got so into his speech that he even began humming the tune of the MNF theme song.
Have a look:
"Funny thing about this opportunity is that we all know the (Monday Night Football theme). That's what we do it for. We work all our life for this moment. It's just us today and out there on that field it's only going to be us. So let's fight together, let's have each other's back. Energy, execution, precision and domination," Winston said before leading his team out the tunnel.
Winston has only been the starter in Cleveland for about a month, but he hasn't hesitated to take over as a locker room leader in Deshaun Watson's absence. His pregame speeches have become somewhat ritualistic as he looks to motivate and inspire his companions before taking the field alongside them.
With the spotlight a little brighter on Monday night in Denver, Winston was leaning fully into the primetime atmosphere by joyously singing along to the 'MNF' theme song.