Jameis Winston Says Saquon Barkley's Advice Played Role in Him Signing With Giants
Jameis Winston was officially introduced as a member of the New York Giants on Monday after signing a two-year contract with the team during the offseason.
During his introductory presser, Winston was asked about his decision to join the Giants, where he's expected to serve as the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson, while the possibility of the franchise selecting a QB early in the 2025 draft remains.
Surprisingly, Winston pointed to a viral conversation he had with Saquon Barkley at the Super Bowl as one of his reasons he opted to make the move to New York.
"I don't believe in coincidences but when he threw the Giants out there, it really gave me and my team a look like, hmm, 'What are they doing over there? What is their vision?' And to pursue the Giants and see," said Winston.
"This team was one of a few teams that gave me an opportunity, that wanted to have me, wanted me to see the buildling, wanted me to connect with Coach Daboll and just see what the Giants were all about. I took that to heart and I'm happy that Saquon put that energy in the air for me to come to the big city, to the Big Apple and to be a G-Man," said Winston.
Winston was on the scene as a reporter in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX despite not being on either team participating in the game. He stopped by Barkley's media day press conference and asked the star running back what team he should play for next, to which Barkley responded by telling him that he thinks the Giants, his former team, would be a strong fit for Winston.
Winston admitted those comments from Barkley opened his eyes to the possibility of suiting up for the franchise, and a few months later, he put pen to paper on his contract with the team.