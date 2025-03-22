SI

Video Resurfaces of Saquon Barkley Correctly Predicting Jameis Winston's Next NFL Team

Saquon-stradamus.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Barkley speaks during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome.
Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants on Friday, according to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Saquon Barkley already appeared to know that, though.

Shortly after the reported signing, Winston posted his hype message for New York fans and a video resurfaced of the now-former Cleveland Browns quarterback asking Barkley who he should sign with. Reporters surrounded Barkley in a media scrum ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Winston, serving as a Fox Sports digital correspondent, got in a question amid the crowded sea.

"One more question, Saquon," Winston said holding his Fox Sports microphone. "In this free agency, man, I'm a free agent, I really don't got no job. Who should sign me in free agency?"

Barkley saw the low-hanging fruit and used the opportunity to playfully troll his former quarterback-needy team.

"I think New York needs a quarterback right now," Barkley responded as Winston made sure to confirm he meant the Giants.

Nearly two months later, Barkley's prediction comes to fruition as Winston lands with the Giants on a two-year, $8 million deal which could be worth up to $16 million with incentives.

For the time being, Winston appears poised to start as he joins the Giants' barren quarterback room, previously occupied by only Tommy DeVito. That certainly could change, as New York should be in the quarterback market with the No. 3 pick in April's draft.

Aaron Rodgers is still on the market, too, and the Giants could be a suitor for the veteran quarterback. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Winston signing doesn't impact the Giants' pursuit of Rodgers.

Starter or not, Barkley called Winston's new destination. Even if he may have been joking.

