Jameis Winston to Visit NFC Team That Has Been in Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers
The New York Giants will meet with another prospective quarterback on Tuesday—Jameis Winston.
The Giants are awaiting Aaron Rodgers's decision about where he'll play next year, if at all. The veteran quarterback seems to be between the Giants, the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants have been seen as a frontrunner for where Rodgers will end up.
While the team waits, though, they've met with Russell Wilson (who's also waiting to hear the Steelers' decision about whether he will return there) and Joe Flacco about possibly joining the squad. A report came out on Saturday stating that Wilson is ready to sign with a team, but is waiting on Rodgers's decision.
This isn't the first time Winston has been connected to the Giants in free agency. Former Giants running back Saquon Barkley told Winston during the Super Bowl LIX media sessions that "New York needs a quarterback right now." Winston seemed open to the idea then.
Winston is coming off one season with the Cleveland Browns. He became the Browns' starter after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, but was benched near the end of the season. In seven starts and 12 appearances with the Browns, Winston completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He posted a 2-5 starting record.