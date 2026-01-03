Jared Verse’s Peace Sign Celebration Cost Him Nearly $12,000
The Rams nearly pulled off an impressive comeback against the Falcons on Monday night, only to fall in the final minute to a late field goal.
As if taking the loss wasn’t enough, Rams defender Jared Verse also left Atlanta with a hefty fine due to the NFL’s strict rules against taunting.
Verse blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter, representing a 10-point swing that brought the Rams within a score for the first time since the first quarter. As he rumbled towards the end zone, he flased a peace sign at the Falcons’ sideline.
On Saturday, the NFL announced that that peace sign cost him $11,593.
It’s worth noting that Verse was not penalized in the moment for the play, but that was likely due to the referees simply missing the gesture, as peace signs have led to unsportsmanlike flags and fines a few times over the past few years.
While the NFL might not want players flashing peace signs at their opponents, it feels like it should be pretty low on the list of hand gestures that justify a penalty.