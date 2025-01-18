Jason Kelce Reveals Hilarious Way Travis Kelce Impersonated Charles Barkley As a Kid
Travis Kelce took his fandom to another level growing up.
Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional round game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jason Kelce revealed a hilarious story from the brothers' childhood in Ohio. Kelce shared that Travis pretended his name was "Charles" because his favorite NBA player was Charles Barkley.
"He was the crazy guy, we were both pretty reckless whenever the snow was falling in Cleveland," Jason said on ESPN Postseason NFL Countdown. "He also told the entire block his name was Charles because his favorite basketball player was Charles Barkley."
Jason continued: "We found out at a block party because all the other parents were like, 'there goes Charles.' That's the kind of kid Travis was. He was always living up to all his sports idols."
The broadcast team later poked fun at the story by saying "that's old Charles Kelce" when the camera panned over Travis.
While Jason recounted that funny story of Travis, he also took time to lay down some high praise toward his brother before the game.
“You’ve seen the whole career arc of him and I couldn’t be more proud of where he is now, the leader he is," Jason said. "You can see how much the team gravitates toward him and how much he embraces that role. It’s just been really, really fun to watch and see his maturation as a player, as a teammate, as an individual.”