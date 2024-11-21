Jason Kelce Explains Why He Believes Saquon Barkley Should Win MVP
Saquon Barkley has had an incredible first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, so much in fact that former Eagles center Jason Kelce believes the running back could be named the NFL's MVP.
Kelce made quite the case for Barkley during this week's New Heights podcast episode.
"Saquon is so good, man," Kelce said. "The speed and jumping over people, he's got such good vision. He makes so many plays and makes reads that I've never seen or played with a guy make. ... Saquon does so many things. He's patient when he needs to be, he gets through the hole with explosion when he needs to, he hits it front side or back side, he's running duo, he can get it to that back side. He just does a phenomenal job of creating runs.
"There can absolutely be a case made for Saquon Barkley this year in the way he's playing and how he has elevated the offense. He has made the offense and the team so much better. I think it's a very good argument that he is the most valuable component to a team this season."
It's important to note that the last running back to win the NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. It's not extremely common for non-quarterbacks to win the honor, but Kelce could see it happening this year for Barkley to end that streak.
Through 10 games this season, Barkley has rushed for 1,137 yards and eight touchdowns on 197 carries, along with catching 23 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He's continued to wow fans each week, especially when he broke out his backwards hurdle in Week 9.