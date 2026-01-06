Jayden Daniels Praised ‘Special Relationship’ With Kliff Kingsbury Before He Was Fired
Jayden Daniels only appeared in seven games this season and the Washington Commanders took a major step back, finishing 5-12 and third in their division a year after making the NFC championship game.
While head coach Dan Quinn retained his job, the team decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. One person who might not be a huge fan of that decision is Daniels.
Just yesterday the team's young franchise quarterback spoke glowingly about his relationship with Kingsbury.
"I mean, I love working with Kliff," said Daniels. "You know, me and him have a special relationship. We've kind of built that over the last these last two years and I kind of just wish I was out there more to play for him this past year."
Daniels added that the most important thing was that he could be available for his team. With him missing half the season with injuries the Commanders started Marcus Mariota in eight games and once the season was all but over journeyman Josh Johnson started the final two games of the year.
Hopefully the Commanders have some really good options lined up.