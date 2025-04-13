Jayden Daniels Pays Tribute to Ex-LSU WR Kyren Lacy, Who Died at 24
Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy tragically died in Houston on Saturday night. He was 24.
Lacy's old college teammate, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, paid tribute to him in a post on social media on Sunday morning.
"Till next time brudda .." Daniels wrote in an Instagram story. "U gon live yo dreams through us.. hope u at peace now."
The note was accompanied by a picture of Daniels, Lacy, and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Lacy and Daniels in the Bayou from 2022 to '23. As the Tigers' third wide receiver during the Daniels' Heisman-winning season in '23, Lacy hauled in 30 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.
In 2024, the pass catcher put together a career year with 58 catches for 866 yards and a team-high 9 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL draft in December. Lacy was arrested in January after being accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man before fleeing the scene, and was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
A grand jury was reportedly set to start hearing evidence of Lacy's case on Monday morning.